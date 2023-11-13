Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-1, TX A&M-CC 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dallas Christian Crusaders will head out on the road to face off against the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Dugan Wellness Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Dallas Christian had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against the Demons on Monday, falling 101-54. Dallas Christian was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-15.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 111 points the game before, TX A&M-CC faltered in their contest on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 82-50 bruising that the Cougars dished out on Saturday. TX A&M-CC was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losses dropped the Crusaders to 0-1 and the Islanders to 1-1.