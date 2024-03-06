Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Incarnate Word 8-22, TX A&M-CC 20-10

TX A&M-CC is 8-2 against Incarnate Word since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. Incarnate Word is crawling into this contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while TX A&M-CC will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Monday, the Islanders beat the Privateers 73-60.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals ended up a good deal behind the Lions on Monday and lost 73-56. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Incarnate Word in their matchups with SE Louisiana: they've now lost four in a row.

The Islanders are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-22.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Incarnate Word.

TX A&M-CC is a big 13.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.