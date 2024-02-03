Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Lamar 11-9, TX A&M-CC 13-8

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

What to Know

Lamar has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lamar Cardinals and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Lamar and New Orleans didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Monday. Everything went the Cardinals' way against the Privateers as the Cardinals made off with a 98-73 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, as Lamar's was.

Meanwhile, the Islanders didn't have too much trouble with the Lions on the road on Monday as they won 69-54. The win made it back-to-back wins for TX A&M-CC.

The Cardinals' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Islanders, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar came up short against TX A&M-CC in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 61-52. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lamar has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.