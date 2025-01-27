Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: McNeese 15-5, TX A&M-CC 14-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

TX A&M-CC is on a six-game streak of home wins, while McNeese is on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at American Bank Center. The Islanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

TX A&M-CC is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 61-57 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Even though they won, TX A&M-CC struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 17.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 11 per game.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for McNeese against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday as the team secured a 93-63 win. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for McNeese, their victory bumped their record up to 15-5.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: TX A&M-CC has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50.3% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like McNeese struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

TX A&M-CC is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played McNeese.

Odds

McNeese is a big 7.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against McNeese.