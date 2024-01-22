Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: McNeese State 16-2, TX A&M-CC 11-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

McNeese State is 0-10 against TX A&M-CC since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The pair will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. McNeese State is coming into the contest hot, having won their last 11 games.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys beat the Cardinals 80-66.

Meanwhile, the Islanders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonels on Saturday, taking the game 69-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for TX A&M-CC.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 16-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Islanders, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

McNeese State is a 4.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 7 years.