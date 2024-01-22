Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: McNeese State 16-2, TX A&M-CC 11-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

McNeese State is 0-10 against TX A&M-CC since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. McNeese State will be looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

On Saturday, the Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals, taking the game 80-66.

Meanwhile, the Islanders beat the Colonels 69-59 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for TX A&M-CC.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 16-2 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Islanders, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. McNeese State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

McNeese State ended up a good deal behind TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in March of 2023, losing 80-63. Can McNeese State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 7 years.