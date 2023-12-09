Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 5-5, TX A&M-CC 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will be playing at home against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored TX A&M-CC on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vaqueros by a score of 76-74.

Even though they lost, TX A&M-CC were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT-Rio Grande Valley only pulled down a.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-58 bruising that the Red Raiders dished out on Wednesday. Neb.-Omaha was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Islanders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Mavericks, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

TX A&M-CC beat Neb.-Omaha 87-73 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Will TX A&M-CC repeat their success, or does Neb.-Omaha have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.