Halftime Report

TX A&M-CC and Northwestern State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. TX A&M-CC has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northwestern State 41-25.

TX A&M-CC entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Northwestern State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Northwestern State 7-8, TX A&M-CC 11-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.61

What to Know

Northwestern State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at American Bank Center. The Demons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid win over East Texas A&M, taking the game 75-67.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Vaqueros by a score of 79-74.

Northwestern State's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for TX A&M-CC, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both have both performed well against the spread, with Northwestern State at 8-5 and TX A&M-CC at 4-3 ATS.

Northwestern State came up short against TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 72-61. Can Northwestern State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 9-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.