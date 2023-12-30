Who's Playing

Schreiner Mountaineers @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Schreiner 0-1, TX A&M-CC 6-6

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Schreiner Mountaineers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dugan Wellness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

TX A&M-CC unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a hard 71-55 fall against the Longhorns. Having soared to a lofty 102 points in the game before, TX A&M-CC's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Schreiner had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 104-63 bruising that the Cardinals dished out back in November. Schreiner was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-24.

The Islanders' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for TX A&M-CC against Schreiner when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 104-69 win. With TX A&M-CC ahead 53-34 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

TX A&M-CC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.