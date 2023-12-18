Who's Playing

Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Tx. Lutheran 0-0, TX A&M-CC 5-5

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will host the Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Dugan Wellness Center.

Looking back to last season, Tx. Lutheran finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, TX A&M-CC had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record.

Tx. Lutheran took a serious blow against TX A&M-CC in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 100-63. Can Tx. Lutheran avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won all of the games they've played against Tx. Lutheran in the last 6 years.