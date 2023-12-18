Who's Playing
Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs @ TX A&M-CC Islanders
Current Records: Tx. Lutheran 0-0, TX A&M-CC 5-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
What to Know
The Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the TX A&M-CC Islanders. Tip off is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Dugan Wellness Center.
Looking back to last season, Tx. Lutheran finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, TX A&M-CC had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record.
Tx. Lutheran took a serious blow against TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 100-63. Can Tx. Lutheran avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
TX A&M-CC has won all of the games they've played against Tx. Lutheran in the last 6 years.
- Dec 07, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 100 vs. Tx. Lutheran 63
- Nov 09, 2021 - TX A&M-CC 102 vs. Tx. Lutheran 64
- Dec 01, 2017 - TX A&M-CC 80 vs. Tx. Lutheran 42