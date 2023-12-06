Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-7, TX A&M-CC 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley and TX A&M-CC are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will head out on the road to face off against the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Bank Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Vaqueros had to settle for a 77-75 loss against the Texans.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They snuck past the Miners with a 67-63 victory on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, as TX A&M-CC's was.

The last time the Vaqueros won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-7. As for the Islanders, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

While only TX A&M-CC took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT-Rio Grande Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a 4.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC and UT-Rio Grande Valley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.