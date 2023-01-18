Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.

Wall recently appeared on the "Run Your Race" podcast and discussed his recruiting experience. Wall said North Carolina was his dream school, but the recruiting visit swayed his mind toward Kentucky. More specifically, Wall said Hansbrough left a sour taste in his mouth.

"I go in to visit Ty Lawson and them," Wall said. "Tyler Hansbrough got his own section of him and the homeboys. I'm the recruit. I walk up and say, 'What's up?' He's like, 'I don't talk to recruits.' I'm like, 'F- you. I ain't coming here.' That f--d it up right there.'"

While it may sound like Hansbrough fumbled the Tar Heels' opportunity to land Wall, Hansbrough went on Twitter to deny that he ever shrugged Wall off on a recruiting visit. Hansbrough even suggested that Kentucky might have been able to sway Wall another way.

Regardless of what happened during Wall's trip to Chapel Hill, both players had accomplished college basketball careers. Wall went to Kentucky as the No. 2 overall player in the 2009 signing class, and it worked out well for him. In 2009-10, Wall's lone season as a Wildcat, he averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. That earned him Consensus All-American honors as he led Kentucky to the Elite Eight.

Of course, Hansbrough played four seasons with the Tar Heels, and he led the program to a national championship in 2009. In 142 games with North Carolina, Hansbrough averaged 20.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He was also a three-time Consensus All-American from 2007 to 2009.