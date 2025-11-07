Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 basketball prospect in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports, has withdrawn from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, athletic director Alec Moss confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. This was set to be Stokes' second year at Notre Dame, as he transferred from California's Prolific Prep ahead of his junior season.

"Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes' decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities," Moss said in a statement. "We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success."

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Stokes, who debuted as the top player in the 2026 cycle when 247Sports unveiled its initial rankings in Oct. 2023, averaged 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a junior at Notre Dame. Stokes joined the school's football team in the middle of the season but played in only three games.

Where could Tyran Stokes play college basketball?

Stokes recently announced a top three of Kentucky, Oregon and Kansas out of a reported offer pool of more than 20 schools. Stokes took official visits to Kansas and Kentucky over the summer and to USC and Oregon in September. Kentucky is the favorite, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but it's considered a close race.

"The Wildcats are considered the slight favorite in this recruitment, but the race remains very close and Stokes' ultimate destination remains unclear," 247Sports national basketball analyst Travis Branham reported last week.

The school that lands Stokes will receive an instant-impact player with the upside to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, according to 247Sports' scouting report:

Stokes is the most talented prospect in the national class and a unique match-up for opposing defenders. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, he's powerful, long, and explosively athletic. But while he's built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn't seem to initially present itself. He's especially lethal getting downhill in the open floor and loves to take the ball off the defensive glass (10 rebounds per game in EYBL) and start the break himself.

Stokes may not have a ton of time to find a new school. Notre Dame, for instance, is set to open its 2025-26 season on Nov. 18.