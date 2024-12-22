Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-12, UAB 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB is 3-0 against Alcorn State since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The UAB Blazers will play host again on Sunday to welcome the Alcorn State Braves, where tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. The Blazers have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 280 points over their last three matchups.

UAB is headed into Sunday's game after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Alabama A&M. UAB blew past Alabama A&M, posting a 96-67 win. With the Blazers ahead 57-28 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Christian Coleman was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Toney, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Alcorn State, who still haven't picked up a win after 12 games. They lost 77-75 to Rice on a last-minute layup From Kellen Amos. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Braves have suffered since January 13th.

Jalyke Gaines - Wyatt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three).

The victory got UAB back to even at 6-6. As for Alcorn State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UAB has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 35.2% of their field goals this season. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB skirted past Alcorn State 80-77 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will UAB repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against Alcorn State in the last 6 years.