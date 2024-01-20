Halftime Report

A win for East Carolina would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but East Carolina leads 35-32 over UAB.

If East Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, UAB will have to make due with an 11-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: East Carolina 9-9, UAB 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UAB Blazers and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Bartow Arena. UAB will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UAB and Tulane couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Blazers walked away with an 83-69 win over the Green Wave on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 1 on the offensive boards, as UAB did.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Efrem Johnson, who scored 15 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Pirates lost 60-59 to the Mean Green on a last-minute layup with but a second left in the second quarter. East Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, East Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cam Hayes, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. RJ Felton was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Blazers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Looking ahead to Saturday, UAB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UAB is expected to win, but their 2-8-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UAB is a solid 5.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

