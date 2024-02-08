Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: FAU 18-4, UAB 14-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.49

What to Know

FAU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. UAB took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on FAU, who comes in off a win.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that FAU was far and away the favorite against the Golden Hurricane. The Owls put a hurting on the Golden Hurricane at home to the tune of 102-70 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as FAU did.

FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Johnell Davis, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nick Boyd, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, UAB suffered their closest loss since November 6, 2023 on Sunday. They fell just short of the Mustangs by a score of 72-69. The loss hurts even more since UAB was up 55-43 with 10:18 left in the second.

UAB's loss came about despite a quality game from Efrem Johnson, who scored 20 points. Johnson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for UAB was Eric Gaines' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Owls' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.8 points per game. As for the Blazers, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as FAU and the Blazers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.4 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU beat the Blazers 86-73 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a 5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

UAB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FAU.