Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: McNeese State 5-2, UAB 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.49

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UAB Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Bartow Arena. McNeese State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Cowboys came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 71-62.

Meanwhile, UAB had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 2.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 92-86. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

UAB's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. Lendeborg is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Javian Davis, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 5-2 and the Bulldogs to 4-1.

McNeese State will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UAB is a solid 6-point favorite against McNeese State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

