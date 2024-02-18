Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UAB and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 34-24 lead against North Texas.

If UAB keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-8 in no time. On the other hand, North Texas will have to make due with a 14-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: North Texas 14-10, UAB 16-8

How To Watch

What to Know

North Texas and the Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Texas proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Tigers.

Jason Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was John Buggs III, who scored 12 points.

Tulsa typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Golden Hurricane by a score of 70-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for UAB.

UAB got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yaxel Lendeborg out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lendeborg is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Eric Gaines was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven assists.

The Mean Green's victory bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Blazers, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: North Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for UAB, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given North Texas' sizable advantage in that area, the Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, UAB is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

UAB is a slight 2-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

UAB and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.