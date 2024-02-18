Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: North Texas 14-10, UAB 16-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Texas and the Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Texas proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Tigers.

Jason Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was John Buggs III, who scored 12 points.

Tulsa typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Golden Hurricane by a score of 70-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for UAB.

UAB got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yaxel Lendeborg out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lendeborg is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Eric Gaines was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven assists.

The Mean Green's victory bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Blazers, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: North Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for UAB, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given North Texas' sizable advantage in that area, the Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Texas couldn't quite finish off the Blazers in their previous matchup back in January and fell 82-79. Can North Texas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.