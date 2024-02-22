Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Rice after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UAB 49-24.

Rice came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Rice 9-16, UAB 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Rice is 2-8 against the Blazers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Rice is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Blazers will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Rice fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 93-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Hurricane. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Max Fiedler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Travis Evee was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Blazers beat the Mean Green 71-62 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian Davis, who scored ten points along with three blocks.

The Owls have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Blazers, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rice was dealt a punishing 87-60 defeat at the hands of the Blazers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can Rice avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UAB is a big 11.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rice.