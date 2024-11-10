Halftime Report

A win for UAB would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against SE Louisiana. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 25 points.

UAB has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-0, UAB 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will face off against the SE Louisiana Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, UAB earned a 98-84 win over Southern Miss.

UAB's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Christian Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds, and Yaxel Lendeborg, who earned 21 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Lendeborg a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Toney, who scored ten points along with two steals.

UAB was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Miss only racked up 15.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past William Carey, posting a 91-53 victory. With the Lions ahead 47-18 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Everything went UAB's way against SE Louisiana in their previous meeting back in November of 2020, as UAB made off with an 84-59 win. In that contest, UAB amassed a halftime lead of 43-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for UAB, as the team is favored by a full 17.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

UAB is a big 17.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.