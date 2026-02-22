The Memphis Tigers will look to snap a three-game losing streak and a season sweep when they battle the UAB Blazers in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday. UAB is coming off a 76-71 win at Temple on Wednesday, while Memphis dropped an 87-66 decision at South Florida on Thursday. The Blazers (17-10, 8-6 AAC), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 8-2 on the road this season. The Tigers (12-14, 7-6 AAC), who are tied for sixth in the American, are 10-3 on their home court.

Tip-off from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 44-12, including a 25-2 edge in games played in Memphis. Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest UAB vs. Memphis odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5.

UAB vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UAB vs. Memphis over/under: 152.5 points UAB vs. Memphis money line: UAB +178, Memphis -217

Top UAB vs. Memphis predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (152.5 points). The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 UAB games, and in the last Memphis game. The Blazers and Tigers are also both 4-6 against the spread in each of their last 10 games.

The model projects the Blazers to have five players score 11 points or more, including Jacob Meyer's projected 15 points. The Tigers are projected to have three players score 10 or more points, led by Dug McDaniel, who is projected to score 15.8 points. The model is projecting 151 combined points as the Under hits 49.2% of the time.

