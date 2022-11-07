Who's Playing

Alabama State @ UAB

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets and the UAB Blazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Bartow Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Alabama State struggled last year, ending up 10-21. UAB went 27-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-68 to the Houston Cougars in the first round.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets ranked worst with respect to turnovers per game last season, where the team accrued 15.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Alabama State, UAB was 21st best (top 6%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last eight years.