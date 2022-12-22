Who's Playing
Charlotte @ UAB
Current Records: Charlotte 9-2; UAB 9-2
What to Know
The UAB Blazers will play host again and welcome the Charlotte 49ers to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Blazers made easy work of the Southern Jaguars on Sunday and carried off a 92-66 win. UAB's guard Jordan Walker did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six dimes.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Saturday was the absolute smackdown Charlotte laid on the Monmouth Hawks.
UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-2. Both UAB and Charlotte have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.50
Odds
The Blazers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
UAB have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Charlotte 70 vs. UAB 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - UAB 61 vs. Charlotte 37
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 51 vs. UAB 44
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 69 vs. UAB 62
- Feb 01, 2018 - UAB 76 vs. Charlotte 64
- Mar 08, 2017 - UAB 74 vs. Charlotte 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - UAB 82 vs. Charlotte 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - UAB 74 vs. Charlotte 72