Who's Playing

Charlotte @ UAB

Current Records: Charlotte 9-2; UAB 9-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will play host again and welcome the Charlotte 49ers to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Blazers made easy work of the Southern Jaguars on Sunday and carried off a 92-66 win. UAB's guard Jordan Walker did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Saturday was the absolute smackdown Charlotte laid on the Monmouth Hawks.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-2. Both UAB and Charlotte have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Blazers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

UAB have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.