The UAB Blazers (19-10, 12-4 AAC) will play their final home game of the regular season when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 9-7) on Thursday night. UAB had its four-game winning streak snapped in an 88-81 loss to then-No. 18 Memphis on Sunday, falling to third place in the American Athletic Conference standings. Florida Atlantic ended a three-game losing skid with a 69-63 win at South Florida over the weekend, remaining in a tie with East Carolina for fifth place in the conference. The Blazers notched an 81-76 road win in the first meeting between these teams this season, which came on Jan. 12.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. UAB is favored by 5 points in the latest UAB vs. FAU odds, while the over/under is 164 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida Atlantic vs. UAB picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UAB vs. FAU spread: UAB -5

UAB vs. FAU over/under: 164 points

UAB vs. FAU money line: UAB: -218, FAU: +179

Why UAB can cover

UAB has been excellent at responding to losses this season, with its last two-game losing skid coming in November. The Blazers won seven out of eight games prior to their loss to Memphis on Sunday, including wins over North Texas and Wichita State. Senior guard Alejandro Vasquez poured in 29 points off the bench in the road win over the Shockers last Thursday.

Junior guard Ja'Borri McGhee had a team-high 22 points against Memphis on Sunday, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Senior forward Christian Coleman had 14 points and nine rebounds, while senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg chipped in 10 points and six boards. UAB has won eight straight home games against Florida Atlantic, and the Blazers have covered in four of their last five head-to-head matchups overall.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Florida Atlantic suffered a disappointing three-game losing streak at the end of February, but those losses all came against top teams in the conference. The Owls responded with a 69-63 win at South Florida on Sunday, covering the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Junior forward Baba Miller scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the victory.

Sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman center Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points and eight boards. Glenn, a Louisville transfer, leads FAU with 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Owls have won 14 of their last 16 games in March, and UAB has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

