Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ UAB

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-1; UAB 5-1

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Bartow Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything came up roses for UAB at home against the Rhodes Lynx this past Saturday as the squad secured a 110-53 victory.

As for Jacksonville, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Campbell Fighting Camels last week. The Dolphins made easy work of Campbell and carried off a 64-43 win. Jacksonville got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kevion Nolan (20), guard Jordan Davis (10), forward Mike Marsh (10), and guard Dylan O'Hearn (10).

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Blazers, who are 3-2 against the spread.

The wins brought UAB up to 5-1 and Jacksonville to 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB enters the contest with 94.2 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. But Jacksonville comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.60

Odds

The Blazers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.