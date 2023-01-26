Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ UAB

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-9; UAB 13-7

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the UAB Blazers since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Louisiana Tech and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders when they played on Saturday, losing 68-51.

Meanwhile, UAB lost to the North Texas Mean Green at home by a decisive 63-52 margin.

Louisiana Tech is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.49

Odds

The Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 13 games against UAB.