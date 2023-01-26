Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ UAB
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-9; UAB 13-7
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the UAB Blazers since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Louisiana Tech and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders when they played on Saturday, losing 68-51.
Meanwhile, UAB lost to the North Texas Mean Green at home by a decisive 63-52 margin.
Louisiana Tech is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.49
Odds
The Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 13 games against UAB.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UAB 81 vs. Louisiana Tech 74
- Mar 12, 2022 - UAB 82 vs. Louisiana Tech 73
- Mar 05, 2022 - UAB 87 vs. Louisiana Tech 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - UAB 83 vs. Louisiana Tech 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 69 vs. UAB 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 70 vs. UAB 58
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. UAB 58
- Jan 10, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 64 vs. UAB 53
- Feb 15, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 73 vs. UAB 60
- Jan 13, 2018 - UAB 74 vs. Louisiana Tech 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 69 vs. UAB 57
- Jan 26, 2017 - UAB 79 vs. Louisiana Tech 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. UAB 76