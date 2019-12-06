UAB vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UAB vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. No. 15 Memphis (away)
Current Records: UAB 4-3; Memphis 7-1
What to Know
The #15 Memphis Tigers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Bartow Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, Memphis took down the Bradley Braves 71-56. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: G Alex Lomax (17), G Boogie Ellis (12), G Tyler Harris (10), and F D.J. Jeffries (10).
Meanwhile, UAB also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 67-57 to the Texas Longhorns.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 7-1 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if UAB bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Memphis have won two out of their last three games against UAB.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Memphis 94 vs. UAB 76
- Nov 30, 2017 - UAB 71 vs. Memphis 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 62 vs. UAB 55
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Louisville vs. Pitt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
UK to host UK and Michigan in 2020
The UK will play host to UK and Michigan in 2020
-
Power rankings: Ohio State No. 2
The debut version of the 2019-20 college hoops power rankings also features DePaul in the top...
-
Top 25 And 1: DePaul cracks rankings
The Blue Demons are 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season
-
Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores, results
The Big Ten toppled the ACC outright for the first time since the 2015 season
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans