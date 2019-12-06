UAB vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch UAB vs. Memphis basketball game

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. No. 15 Memphis (away)

Current Records: UAB 4-3; Memphis 7-1

What to Know

The #15 Memphis Tigers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Bartow Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, Memphis took down the Bradley Braves 71-56. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: G Alex Lomax (17), G Boogie Ellis (12), G Tyler Harris (10), and F D.J. Jeffries (10).

Meanwhile, UAB also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 67-57 to the Texas Longhorns.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 7-1 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if UAB bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Memphis have won two out of their last three games against UAB.

  • Dec 08, 2018 - Memphis 94 vs. UAB 76
  • Nov 30, 2017 - UAB 71 vs. Memphis 56
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 62 vs. UAB 55
