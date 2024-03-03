We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the Memphis Tigers and UAB Blazers are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 21-8 overall and 12-2 at home, while UAB is 18-10 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings with the Blazers.

Memphis vs. UAB spread: Memphis -7.5

Memphis vs. UAB over/under: 158.5 points

Memphis vs. UAB money line: Memphis: -340, UAB: +264

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis waltzed into its matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but the Tigers left with three. The Tigers blew past the East Carolina Pirates 82-58. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 26.8% better than the opposition, as Memphis' was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Memphis to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. David Jones was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Jones is averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about UAB

Meanwhile, the Blazers came up short against the Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday, losing 74-66. Yaxel Lendeborg put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

UAB is 14-5 in its last 19 games and the Blazers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games on the road. However, UAB is just 2-18 in its 20 games against Memphis.

