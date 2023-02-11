Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ UAB

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-10; UAB 17-8

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UAB Blazers and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

UAB was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 82-79 to the North Texas Mean Green. Center Trey Jemison had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Middle Tenn. as they fell 93-89 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday. The Blue Raiders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Eli Lawrence, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and guard Elias King, who had 20 points.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, UAB and Middle Tenn. were neck-and-neck, but UAB came up empty-handed after a 74-73 defeat. Maybe the Blazers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 16 games against Middle Tenn.