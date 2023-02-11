Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ UAB

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-10; UAB 17-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Bartow Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Middle Tenn. as they fell 93-89 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday. The Blue Raiders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Eli Lawrence, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and guard Elias King, who had 20 points.

Speaking of close games: UAB was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 82-79 to the North Texas Mean Green. Center Trey Jemison had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Middle Tenn. is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Middle Tenn.'s opponents whenever they hit the road.

Middle Tenn. got away with a 74-73 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.77

Odds

The Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 16 games against Middle Tenn.