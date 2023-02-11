Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ UAB
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-10; UAB 17-8
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Bartow Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for Middle Tenn. as they fell 93-89 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday. The Blue Raiders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Eli Lawrence, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and guard Elias King, who had 20 points.
Speaking of close games: UAB was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 82-79 to the North Texas Mean Green. Center Trey Jemison had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Middle Tenn. is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Middle Tenn.'s opponents whenever they hit the road.
Middle Tenn. got away with a 74-73 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.77
Odds
The Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last 16 games against Middle Tenn.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Middle Tenn. 74 vs. UAB 73
- Mar 11, 2022 - UAB 102 vs. Middle Tenn. 98
- Feb 05, 2022 - UAB 97 vs. Middle Tenn. 75
- Jan 31, 2021 - UAB 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 52
- Jan 28, 2021 - UAB 70 vs. Middle Tenn. 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - UAB 79 vs. Middle Tenn. 66
- Feb 12, 2020 - UAB 83 vs. Middle Tenn. 72
- Mar 13, 2019 - UAB 70 vs. Middle Tenn. 61
- Feb 02, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. UAB 78
- Jan 30, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. UAB 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. UAB 54
- Dec 30, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 63 vs. UAB 60
- Feb 26, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. UAB 64
- Jan 01, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 60 vs. UAB 49
- Feb 21, 2016 - UAB 77 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Jan 03, 2016 - UAB 78 vs. Middle Tenn. 67