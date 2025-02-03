The UAB Blazers (14-8, 7-2 AAC) and North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-2) will battle for solo second place in the American Athletic Conference standings when they meet on Monday night. UAB has won seven of its last eight games, including a 96-78 win over Charlotte on Saturday. North Texas had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 54-50 loss to UTSA on Saturday. The Blazers and Mean Green are both one game back of No. 19 Memphis in the AAC standings.

UAB vs. North Texas spread: UAB -1.5

UAB vs. North Texas over/under: 138 points

UAB vs. North Texas money line: UAB: -117, North Texas: -103

UAB vs. North Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UAB can cover

UAB has been playing its best basketball in conference play, winning seven of its last eight games. The Blazers first conference loss came against North Texas on the road on New Year's Eve, but they covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs. Their other AAC setback came on the road against Memphis, which is the top team in the conference.

They have bounced back from that loss with a pair of double-digit wins over Tulsa and Charlotte to remain one game back in the standings. Senior guard Alejandro Vasquez led UAB with 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting off the bench in the win over Charlotte, while senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. The Blazers are riding a six-game home winning streak, and they have covered the spread in 12 of their last 14 conference games. See which team to pick here.

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas is coming off its first loss since Jan. 5, when it played a close road game against Memphis and covered the spread as a 7.5-point underdog. The Mean Green fell to UTSA on Saturday, ending their six-game winning streak. Junior forward Grant Newell led North Texas with 14 points and four rebounds, knocking down all six of his field-goal attempts.

The Mean Green notched a 58-54 road win at Wichita State in their mid-week game last week, as senior forward Moulaye Sissoko had 16 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Atin Wright added 15 points and six rebounds in that win. North Texas has covered the spread in four of its last five trips to UAB. See which team to pick here.

How to make UAB vs. North Texas picks

