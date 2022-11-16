Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ UAB

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-2; UAB 1-1

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Bartow Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Presbyterian has to be hurting after a devastating 77-57 defeat at the hands of the East Carolina Pirates this past Saturday. The Blue Hose got double-digit scores from four players: Terrell Ard, Jr. (13), Marquis Barnett (11), Owen McCormack (11), and Crosby James (10).

Meanwhile, UAB came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Friday, falling 93-85.

Presbyterian is now 1-2 while UAB sits at 1-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Presbyterian has only been able to knock down 37.70% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Blazers' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.