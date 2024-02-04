We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams are 14-7; SMU is 10-2 at home, while UAB is 4-3 on the road. The Blazers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven straight against the Mustangs.

However, SMU is favored by 7.5 points in the latest SMU vs. UAB odds, and the over/under is 152 points. Before entering any UAB vs. SMU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UAB vs. SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

SMU vs. UAB spread: SMU -7.5

SMU vs. UAB over/under: 152 points

SMU vs. UAB money line: SMU: -342, UAB: +267

SMU vs. UAB picks: See picks here

What you need to know about SMU

The Mustangs managed an 80-76 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 4 on the offensive boards, as SMU did. The Mustangs can attribute much of their success to Tyreek Smith, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Samuell Williamson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

SMU is now 8-3 in its last 11 games overall and the Mustangs are 6-0 in their last six games at home.

What you need to know about UAB

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UAB ultimately got the result the Blazers hoped for on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged the North Texas Mean Green out 82-79. The win was all the more spectacular given UAB was down 17 points with 3:41 left in the first half.

UAB's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Javian Davis, who finished with 16 points.

How to make SMU vs. UAB picks

The model has simulated SMU vs. UAB 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UAB vs. SMU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 120-78 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.