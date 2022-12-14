Who's Playing

South Carolina @ UAB

Current Records: South Carolina 5-4; UAB 7-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The contest between UAB and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UAB falling 81-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, UAB got a solid performance out of forward Javian Davis, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC didn't have too much trouble with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at home on Sunday as they won 68-57. The top scorers for USC were forward Gregory Jackson (18 points) and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (16 points).

The Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UAB against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

UAB is now 7-2 while USC sits at 5-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, USC is stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Gamecocks.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Blazers are a big 16-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.