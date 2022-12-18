Who's Playing

Southern @ UAB

Current Records: Southern 4-7; UAB 8-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will play host again and welcome the Southern Jaguars to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. UAB is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The South Carolina Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Blazers proved too difficult a challenge. UAB had enough points to win and then some against USC, taking their contest 84-70. UAB's forward KJ Buffen was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Southern was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 85-81 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

UAB's victory brought them up to 8-2 while the Jaguars' loss pulled them down to 4-7. The Blazers are 5-2 after wins this season, and Southern is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against Southern in the last eight years.