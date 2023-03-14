Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ UAB

Regular Season Records: Southern Miss 25-7; UAB 25-9

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are 9-2 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. UAB and Southern Miss are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 14 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the NIT. The Blazers won both of their matches against the Golden Eagles last season (84-63 and 81-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UAB found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Jordan Walker (18 points) was the top scorer for UAB.

Meanwhile, the contest between Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 78-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Austin Crowley wasn't much of a difference maker for Southern Miss; Crowley finished with 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 11 games against Southern Miss.