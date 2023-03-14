Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ UAB

Regular Season Records: Southern Miss 25-7; UAB 25-9

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are 9-2 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Blazers and Southern Miss are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 14 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the NIT. UAB won both of their matches against the Golden Eagles last season (84-63 and 81-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UAB has to be hurting after a devastating 78-56 defeat at the hands of the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The top scorer for UAB was guard Jordan Walker (18 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 78-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Austin Crowley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with and four turnovers.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 11 games against Southern Miss.