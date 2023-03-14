Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ UAB
Regular Season Records: Southern Miss 25-7; UAB 25-9
What to Know
The UAB Blazers are 9-2 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Blazers and Southern Miss are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 14 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the NIT. UAB won both of their matches against the Golden Eagles last season (84-63 and 81-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
UAB has to be hurting after a devastating 78-56 defeat at the hands of the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The top scorer for UAB was guard Jordan Walker (18 points).
Meanwhile, the contest between Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 78-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Austin Crowley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with and four turnovers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last 11 games against Southern Miss.
- Mar 02, 2022 - UAB 81 vs. Southern Miss 68
- Feb 10, 2022 - UAB 84 vs. Southern Miss 63
- Jan 09, 2021 - UAB 62 vs. Southern Miss 58
- Jan 08, 2021 - UAB 72 vs. Southern Miss 60
- Jan 23, 2020 - Southern Miss 84 vs. UAB 77
- Feb 23, 2019 - UAB 76 vs. Southern Miss 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Southern Miss 73 vs. UAB 68
- Feb 17, 2018 - UAB 87 vs. Southern Miss 69
- Jan 11, 2018 - UAB 86 vs. Southern Miss 75
- Jan 28, 2017 - UAB 87 vs. Southern Miss 43
- Feb 11, 2016 - UAB 80 vs. Southern Miss 77