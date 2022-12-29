Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ UAB

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-4; UAB 10-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blazers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Texas-El Paso at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Bartow Arena. UAB won both of their matches against the Miners last season (75-62 and 69-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UAB netted a 76-68 win over the Charlotte 49ers last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso entered their matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas-El Paso was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 47-46 to Kent State.

The Blazers' win brought them up to 10-2 while Texas-El Paso's loss pulled them down to 8-4. UAB is 7-2 after wins this year, and the Miners are 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas-El Paso.