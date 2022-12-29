Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ UAB
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-4; UAB 10-2
What to Know
The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blazers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Texas-El Paso at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Bartow Arena. UAB won both of their matches against the Miners last season (75-62 and 69-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
UAB netted a 76-68 win over the Charlotte 49ers last Thursday.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso entered their matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas-El Paso was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 47-46 to Kent State.
The Blazers' win brought them up to 10-2 while Texas-El Paso's loss pulled them down to 8-4. UAB is 7-2 after wins this year, and the Miners are 3-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UAB have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas-El Paso.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UAB 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 66
- Dec 30, 2021 - UAB 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 06, 2021 - UAB 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Feb 05, 2021 - UAB 63 vs. Texas-El Paso 51
- Feb 01, 2020 - UAB 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Jan 17, 2019 - UAB 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Jan 25, 2018 - UAB 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 78
- Feb 02, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 63 vs. UAB 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - UAB 87 vs. Texas-El Paso 80