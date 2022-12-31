Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ UAB

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-7; UAB 11-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the UAB Blazers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bartow Arena. UAB is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Blazers proved too difficult a challenge. UAB secured a 79-73 W over the Miners.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. Their painful 91-69 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs might stick with them for a while.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UAB against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Blazers' victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Roadrunners' defeat pulled them down to 6-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB enters the game with 86.3 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas-San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.