Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ UAB

Current Records: Western Kentucky 9-6; UAB 12-4

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UAB and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

UAB was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 90-87 to the Florida International Panthers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UAB was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, WKU beat the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 74-64 this past Saturday.

This next game looks promising for UAB, who are favored by a full 10 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Hilltoppers have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Blazers came out on top in a nail-biter against WKU when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 68-65. Will UAB repeat their success, or does WKU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Blazers are a big 10-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last 13 games against UAB.