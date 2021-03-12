The UAB Blazers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA semifinal at noon ET on Friday at Ford Center at The Star. UAB is 22-6 overall, while WKU is 19-6. These two teams have split their last 10 meetings.

The Hilltoppers are favored by two-points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. UAB odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.

Here are several college basketball odds for Western Kentucky vs. UAB:

Western Kentucky vs. UAB spread: Western Kentucky -2

Western Kentucky vs. UAB over-under: 134 points

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is coming off an impressive 80-67 victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Thursday. It was another big night for WKU's center Charles Bassey, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards and five blocks. For the season, Bassey is averaging 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Hilltoppers enter Friday's matchup having won 10 of their last 12 games. However, Western Kentucky is just 1-8 against the spread in its last nine games played on a Friday.

What you need to know about UAB

Meanwhile, the Blazers captured a comfortable 73-60 victory over the Rice Owls on Thursday. Guard Michael Ertel filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points. The senior is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

UAB has won four of its last five games, and the Blazers are 4-1 against the spread during that span. The Blazers are also 7-1 in their last eight games played on a Friday. However, UAB is just 5-10 against the spread in its last 15 matchups against the Hilltoppers.

How to make UAB vs. Western Kentucky picks

