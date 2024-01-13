Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 5-10, UC Davis 9-7

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

UC Davis is 4-0 against Cal-Baker. since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The timing is sure in UC Davis' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Cal-Baker. has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.

UC Davis scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Matadors as the Aggies made off with a 95-75 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to UC Davis, UC Davis is are in good company: they have won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UCSB on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Gauchos by a score of 66-64. Cal-Baker. has struggled against UCSB recently, as their contest on Thursday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC Davis have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Cal-Baker., though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes per game this season. Given UC Davis' sizeable advantage in that area, Cal-Baker. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went UC Davis' way against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as UC Davis made off with a 79-58 victory. Does UC Davis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal-Baker. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

UC Davis has won all of the games they've played against Cal-Baker. in the last 3 years.