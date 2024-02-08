Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-11, UC Davis 14-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC Davis is heading back home. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. CS Fullerton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Davis, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Aggies beat the Mustangs 59-52.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 76-68 to the Warriors. CS Fullerton didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.

UC Davis skirted past the Titans 67-65 in their previous meeting back in January. Does UC Davis have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.