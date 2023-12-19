Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Montana 6-4, UC Davis 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Center. Montana pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Aggies.

Montana had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They walked away with an 86-75 victory over the Spartans.

Aanen Moody and Laolu Oke were among the main playmakers for Montana as the former scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Oke has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Money Williams, who scored 15 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, UC Davis' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They blew past the Tigers 82-61.

Among those leading the charge was Ty Johnson, who scored 30 points along with four steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Elijah Pepper, who scored 19 points.

The Grizzlies' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-4. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, UC Davis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Montana in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.