Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UC Davis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UC Davis is up 29-26 over Sacramento State.

If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-5, UC Davis 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

CBS Sports App

What to Know

UC Davis has been on the road for two straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Sacramento State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Davis, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the Bison on the road as they won 68-53.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Governors by a score of 74-71. Sacramento State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped the Aggies to 3-1 and the Bison to 2-2.

Looking forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Davis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 8.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis and Sacramento State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.

Nov 22, 2022 - UC Davis 82 vs. Sacramento State 71

Nov 23, 2021 - Sacramento State 75 vs. UC Davis 63

Nov 20, 2019 - Sacramento State 61 vs. UC Davis 51

Nov 20, 2018 - Sacramento State 58 vs. UC Davis 55

Nov 21, 2017 - UC Davis 64 vs. Sacramento State 47

Nov 21, 2016 - UC Davis 81 vs. Sacramento State 72

Dec 02, 2015 - UC Davis 66 vs. Sacramento State 61

Nov 24, 2015 - Sacramento State 84 vs. UC Davis 79

Injury Report for UC Davis

Injury Report for Sacramento State

Julian Vaughns: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

No Injury Information