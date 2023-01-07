Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ UC Davis

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 5-9; UC Davis 7-7

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roadrunners and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at University Credit Union Center. Cal State Bakersfield should still be riding high after a victory, while UC Davis will be looking to right the ship.

The Cal Poly Mustangs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cal State Bakersfield proved too difficult a challenge. Cal State Bakersfield came out on top against Cal Poly by a score of 61-51.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-83 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cal State Bakersfield's opponents whenever they hit the road.

It was close but no cigar for Cal State Bakersfield as they fell 81-79 to UC Davis when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Can Cal State Bakersfield avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UC Davis have won both of the games they've played against Cal State Bakersfield in the last nine years.