Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ UC Davis
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-8; UC Davis 9-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at University Credit Union Center. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cal State Fullerton will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Titans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Meanwhile, UC Davis beat the Northridge Matadors 62-54 on Wednesday.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Aggies when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 73-55. The Titans' win shoved UC Davis out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.50
Odds
The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against UC Davis.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 73 vs. UC Davis 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 55 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 10, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. UC Davis 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. UC Davis 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Davis 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. UC Davis 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64