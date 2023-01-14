Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ UC Davis

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-8; UC Davis 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at University Credit Union Center. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cal State Fullerton will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Titans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Meanwhile, UC Davis beat the Northridge Matadors 62-54 on Wednesday.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Aggies when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 73-55. The Titans' win shoved UC Davis out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.50

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against UC Davis.