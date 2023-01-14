Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ UC Davis

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-8; UC Davis 9-7

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at University Credit Union Center. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a win, while the Titans will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cal State Fullerton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Meanwhile, UC Davis bagged a 62-54 victory over the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday.

Cal State Fullerton had enough points to win and then some against UC Davis when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 73-55. Cal State Fullerton's win shoved the Aggies out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against UC Davis.