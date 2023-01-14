Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ UC Davis
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-8; UC Davis 9-7
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at University Credit Union Center. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a win, while the Titans will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cal State Fullerton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Meanwhile, UC Davis bagged a 62-54 victory over the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday.
Cal State Fullerton had enough points to win and then some against UC Davis when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 73-55. Cal State Fullerton's win shoved the Aggies out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against UC Davis.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 73 vs. UC Davis 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 55 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 10, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. UC Davis 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. UC Davis 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Davis 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. UC Davis 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64